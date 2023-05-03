Buhari Has Set Nigerians 100 Years Back – Buba Galadima

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari has set the country 100 years back.

Naija News reports that the former ally of the President made the claim on Wednesday during an appearance on Arise Television’s Morning Show program.

Galadima alleged that President Buhari has divided Nigeria along religious and ethnic lines, and has improvised Nigerians with the bad economic policies of his administration.

He claimed that the president met insecurity limited to the North East of the country and has allowed it to spread throughout the length and breadth of the country.

He said: “The man (President Muhammadu Buhari) has set Nigeria 100 years back. He has divided Nigeria along religious lines, and also also divided the country along ethnic lines.

“He has crashed the economy that has left the dollar which he met at 157 naira/dollar and he is now leaving it at nearly 800 naira. If he had left Nigeria the way he met it on May 29, 2015, we would have clapped for him and even escorted him back to Daura.

“Insecurity was confined to the North East of the country except for some dark spots such as Abuja, Kano, and few other places. During his 8 years in power insecurity has spread throughout the length and breadth of the country and nowhere is safe.

“The Nigerian masses are the greatest disappointment. Instead of them to vote for the people that could move them from their poverty, they voted for those who gave them Indomie. I hope they are ready to reap the fruits of their investment.”