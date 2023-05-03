[Breaking] Naira Redesign: Protesters Storm CBN Headquarters, Demand Emefiele’s Arrest, Removal

Nigerians on Wednesday protested at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters, demanding the resignation and arrest of CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over the failed new naira notes policy.

The protesters claim Emefiele has caused hardship for many Nigerians, leading to deaths.

The group, called George Uboh Whistle-blower Network, is determined to occupy the CBN until their demands are met.

Their signs read messages like “Emefiele Must Go” and “CBN Now Bureau De Change”.

The protest’s leader, George Uboh, stated that Emefiele committed genocide by causing pain and hardship for Nigerians, forcing them to wait in long lines at banks for cash.

Uboh said, “We are demanding that Godwin Emefiele in his capacity as the Governor of CBN should make available the new naira notes.

“He must also come out here to address the people because the Supreme Court in its ruling pronounced that the new naira notes policy has caused the Nigerian masses undue hardship.”

Uboh referred to a Supreme Court ruling that pronounced the new naira notes policy has caused undue hardship for Nigerians.

He added that they plan to call for Emefiele’s arrest and prosecution by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity.

Uboh said having two legal tender at the same in a country is treasonable just as he lamented how the policy had crippled small businesses in the country.

Security forces, including the police, army, and Department of State Services (DSS), have surrounded the building to maintain order.

A senior police officer invited Uboh to discuss the need for a peaceful protest and to avoid traffic disruption.