Serena Williams And husband, Alexis Ohanian, Expecting Their Second Child (Photos)

41-year-old tennis superstar, Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second baby.

Naija News reports that the couple who got married in November 2017, are already parents to a 5-year-old daughter, Olympia.

Williams announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram on Monday, sharing photos of her and Ohanian.

In one of the photos, the sports superstar is captured holding her baby bump, and in another, the couple is standing next to one another smiling.

She wrote: “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” with a list of outfit, hair, and makeup details for the Met Gala”

NFF To Introduce VAR In Regional Stadiums In Nigeria

In other news, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) plans to install video assistant referees (VAR) in regional stadiums all over the country as part of continuous efforts to train and retrain officials on how to use the technology.

Note that the use of VAR found its way into football around 2014 and has since become a part of the game in all major football tournaments both in international and club football.

Interestingly, the technology is not in use in Nigeria’s domestic football league as referees in the Nigeria Professional Football League are condemned to depend on their intuition during games.

But that could change soon as the president of the NFF, Malam Ibrahim Gusau, announced that the football body plans to introduce the technology in Nigerian football starting from regional stadiums.