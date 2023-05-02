Ikpeazu Reacts As Lawmakers Impeach Abia Assembly Speaker, Orji

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has reacted to the impeachment of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Chinedum Orji.

Naija News earlier reported that 18 out of 27 members of the Assembly impeached Orji during a plenary session on Tuesday, and elected Hon. Chukwudi Apugo as the new speaker.

It was gathered that the motion for the impeachment was moved by Apugo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who represents Umuahia-East and was seconded by Okey Igwe of the PDP, who is represents Umunneochi constituency.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, the governor offered to mediate in the crisis in the State House of Assembly and promised to resolve any misunderstandings.

Ikpeazu stated that with barely less than one month to the end of his administration and the ushering of a new administration, it will absolutely make no sense to engage in any issue that is likely to plunge the state into confusion.

He explained that his focus is how to pilot the ship of state peacefully and steadily into the new administration and tie up all administrative matters including the completion of key projects.

He urged the Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Chinedum Orji and Members of the Assembly to maintain the peace and allow reason and patriotism to guide their actions.

Vanguard gathered that Ikpeazu would be meeting with the feuding legislators in few hours.