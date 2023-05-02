EFCC Storms School For Cyber Criminals In Enugu, Make Arrests

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 1, 2023, apprehended eighteen internet fraudsters in different locations within Enugu.

Amongst them was one Chigozie Philips, founder of Holy Family School Abakpa, Enugu, where he trains cybercriminals.

Thirteen of his students were arrested in the serious operation and they are identified as Kingsley Okorie, Henry Chidiebere, Elochukwu Chukwuemeka, Nnaji Joacin, Kelvin Kelechi, Ibe Chinonso, James Udeh and Micheal Chukwuemeka.

Other includes, Ifeanyi Ozor Bright, Etuma John, Okafor Chukwuemeka, Raymond Chinaza, Desmond James, Ozo Chinonso Anthony, Uchenna Aka and Ozor Celestine.

Items retrieved from these boys include 20 mobile phones and 2 laptops. The suspects have made important statements and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is done.

OPC Member Arrested Over Death Of Akure Prince

Meanwhile, detectives from the Ondo State command of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a member of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Rafiu Akinwale, over the death of an Akure Prince, Adesoji Adesida.

Naija News learnt that the victim and the suspect met at a burial ceremony in Akure, Ondo State capital, over the weekend.

Vanguard quoted a police source as saying that the suspect engaged the victim’s girlfriend in an argument, and the Prince intervened, asking him not to create a scene at the ceremony.

It was gathered that the suspect, who came from Ibadan, Oyo state, for the ceremony, pushed the victim in annoyance, and he fell, hitting his head on the wall.

The Akure Prince reportedly slumped and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors. The incident disrupted the ceremony as those at the ceremony scampered for safety.

The state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, has since confirmed that the suspect has been arrested and is being questioned by the Ala police detectives.