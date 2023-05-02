NIDCOM: Buhari Requests Senate To Consider Dabiri-Erewa For Second Tenure

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested that the Senate consider allowing Abike Dabiri-Erewa to serve a second tenure as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

In a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during Tuesday’s plenary, Buhari made the case for Dabiri-Erewa to continue her role at the helm of the commission.

President Buhari sent a letter to the Senate, asking to confirm six new federal commissioners for the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The nominees are Ayogu Eze, Peter Okpara, Hauwa Aliyu, Rajiya Ayuba, Kolawole Adebola, and Ismailia Agaka.

The Senate has directed its Committee on Interior to look into delays in passport issuance and renewal by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

This decision came after Senator Uche Ekwunife raised a motion, saying that Nigerians face hardships in getting passports.

Despite the NIS promising a six-week timeline for processing, Ekwunife explained that it now takes between three to six months.

She added that it’s particularly difficult in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja, forcing Nigerians to travel to other states for passport services.