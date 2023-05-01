You Are Responsible For Rigging The Election, Yet Want To Go On Strike Over Bad Governance – Reverend Father Carpets ASUU

Gambia-based Nigerian Catholic priest, Rev Fr Chinenye Oluoma has claimed that some Nigerians like the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is the reason the country has refused to move forward.

He opined that a wrong attitude will stop the nation from entering the promised land irrespective of how much the citizenry prays.

Naija News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) uses university senior lecturers for the conduct of elections in Nigeria. They serve as returning officers.

Speaking via a video on Facebook on Monday, the clergyman alleged that members of ASUU help politicians rig elections and thereafter turn around to complain about the bad condition of public universities, saying it’s as a result of wrong attitude.

He said, “Wrong attitude can keep you from entering the promised land. Sometimes we can pray very well, shake mountains with prayer but our attitude is what keeps us from going into the promised land.

“Look at professors, we will have ASUU strike for almost one year, but professors will come and read riot acts and may want to go on strike so that government will do this, government must do that. It will be the same professors that will go and write wrong results.“