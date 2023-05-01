Presidency Releases 91-page Document On Buhari’s Achievements

The Presidency has released a long list of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s achievements, spanning his eight years of rule, highlighting specific successes from a wide range of sectors.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

According to Adesina, the 91-page document, containing the administration’s achievements, was a one-stop shop.

The statement revealrd that the document was compiled by the Presidential Communications Team.

The statement said: ‘The document, titled ‘Buhari’s Footprints on the Sands of Time’, is all encompassing, and attempts to answer questions of citizens who might not have been abreast with the much that had so far been recorded as achievements of the administration’.

“In about four weeks, President Muhammadu Buhari touches down as the country’s number one citizen. For eight years he has served, making salutary impact on nearly all sectors of the national landscape – security, economy, anti-corruption, infrastructure; rail, roads, air and sea ports, power, housing, water resources, the oil and gas sector, legislative matters, foreign affairs, sports, youth development, and many others.

“The Presidential Communications Team here brings a one-stop shop of achievements under the Buhari administration covering eight years of two terms. It’s a collector’s item, an answer to the questions of those who would rather cavil, looking at a half-empty cup, rather than a half-filled one.

“Those who are objective, taking a dispassionate look at this fact sheet, would admit that President Buhari came and served meritoriously. As he had promised many times, he would not be leaving Nigeria the way he met it.

“A report card of the administration? It is so and more. Welcome to view the indelible footprints of Muhammadu Buhari on the sands of time.”