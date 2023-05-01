Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 1st May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 1st May 2023.

The PUNCH: As the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) marks his last May Day in office today, labour unions have scored the regime and state governors low, saying they pauperised workers and inflicted hardship on Nigerians. They lamented the galloping inflation in the country which they said had eroded the 40 per cent pay rise recently approved by the Federal Government with effect from January.

The Guardian: “The current N30,000 minimum wage is worth less than N18,000 the least paid Nigerian workers received between 2011 and 2018.” – This was the verdict that reverberated across board in all the 36 states of the federation as Nigerian workers sum up their plight under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the last eight years.

Vanguard: As Nigerian workers today join their counterparts globally to mark International Workers’ Day, commonly known as May Day, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has described the last year as terrible and excruciating for workers and other Nigerians.

ThisDay: As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark International Workers’ Day today, organised labour and the civil society coalition, under the aegis of Citizens’ Democratic Movement, have urged the country’s judiciary, especially judges of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, to help safeguard democracy by doing justice to all the election petitions brought before them.

The Nation: The Federal Government and the main opposition parties clashed again yesterday over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election. It urged them to embrace the reality of their electoral losses, which were due to their overconfidence and complacency.

Daily Trust: Bandits have killed at least 40 villagers in Kebbi and Zamfara states during a dawn attack on Sunday. Our correspondent gathered that six mobile policemen were among the 36 victims killed at Dan Umaru in Zuru area of Kebbi State.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.