FG Gives Fresh Update On Closed Egypt Border For Nigerian Students Fleeing Sudan

The chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has disclosed that Egypt has finally opened its border for Nigerian students evacuated from Sudan.

Dabiri-Erewa said the border was opened after President Muhammadu Buhari spoke with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Egyptian president.

Naija News earlier reported that buses arrived Sudan to evacuate Nigerian students caught in the ongoing crisis to the Egyptian border from where they are to be airlifted to Nigeria. But the buses were refused entry on getting to the Aswan border.

NIDCOM said the Egyptian authorities were insisting on visas, adding that the Nigerian mission in Egypt was working to rectify the issue.

However, in a latest statement, Abike said that the borders have been open after the intervention of the president.

She tweeted, “the border has just been opened, ( with stringent conditions ) after President Buhari’s intervention with the Egyptian President. So, the processing of evacuees by the Nigerian Embassy in Egypt will begin.”