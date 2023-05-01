JAMB Reveals When 2023 UTME Results Would Be Released

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that it would start releasing results for candidates who sat for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as from Tuesday, May 2.

The update was given in a statement on Monday by the JAMB spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

The statement added that all candidates who sat the examination so far would be able to check their results on or before Thursday, May 4.

Dr. Benjamin said the release of the results was deliberately delayed to ensure that all necessary screening is concluded, besides ensuring that the mean and standard deviation are reasonably obtained before releasing the results.

However, the JAMB spokesperson noted that some candidates who had sat for the examination would not see their results, but would instead, see their notification for rescheduled examination because they had challenges during the exercise without being aware.

The statement said: “The Board would be releasing the results of candidates, who have taken the examination so far on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023. The Board had delayed the release to ensure that all necessary screenings are concluded besides ensuring that the mean and standard deviation are reasonably obtained before releasing these results.

“As candidates check their results on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023, those who sat the examination but had challenges without being aware of such, would not see their results but would instead see their notification for rescheduled examination.

“Consequently, all candidates who sat the examination are urged to check their results on or before Thursday, 8th May, 2023.”