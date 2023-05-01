JAMB Gives Fresh Update On Candidates Who Couldn’t Write 2023 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has unveiled its plans for candidates who couldn’t sit for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) due to technical issues.

According to a statement on Monday released by JAMB spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, such affected candidates have been rescheduled to write their exams on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The examination body, therefore, directed the affected candidates to print their examination notification slips from Thursday this week.

JAMB added that all the affected candidates would be grouped in a central location within their respective states to write the exam.

“As part of the decisions reached at the end of an emergency management meeting held on Sunday, 30th April, 2023, the Board has fixed Saturday, 6th May, 2023, for all categories of candidates who have not sat their examination, as listed below, to take their examination.

“All candidates under the categories listed above are required to print their slips on or before Thursday, 4th-5th May, 2023, so as to know the time and venue of their examination.

“Candidates are to note that they would be grouped in a central location within their respective States to sit the examination hence the need for them to print their notification slips latest by Thursday, 4th May, 2023, so as to make sufficient arrangements to sit the examination,” the statement noted.