Clips Of Davido And Chioma’s Secret Wedding Surfaces Online

A clip comprised of photos from the secret wedding of Nigerian singer, Davido to his lover, Chioma Avril Rowland, has surfaced online.

Recall that the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony after the unfortunate loss of their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Naija News reports that Davido had earlier shared one of the photos to celebrate Chioma on her 28th birthday.

See more clips below:

Your Love Is Timeless

Meanwhile, Davido took to his Instagram page to shower love on his wife, Chioma as she celebrated her 28th birthday on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

The singer shared a photo from their court wedding reassuring Chioma of his love, adding that it is a ‘Forever thing.’

He wrote, “Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go-to! Happy birthday, baby @thechefchi! God bless you.

“Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!”

Similarly, Davido’s cousin, Clarks Adeleke, in a series of posts on his Instagram story, described Chioma as the strongest woman in the world, noting that despite everything she went through she never gave up.

In another post, he stressed that Chioma is a priceless gift for which he’d ever remain grateful.

He prayed for her to have a meaningful birthday as he reemphasized how important Chioma is in his life.

“I know you have been through so many hard times but you never gave up. You are the strongest woman in the entire world. You have such a positive approach to life.

“Happy birthday to my Amazing sister. Having a sister who’s also your best friend is a priceless gift. Iyawo baddest.

“I know that no matter what, you will always be a part of my life and I am so thankful that I have such a genuine sister”