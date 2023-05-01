Adeboye, Wife Sing For Oby Ezekwesili At 60 (Video)

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife Foluke has joined in celebrating former Minister of Education and World Bank Vice President (Africa), Oby Ezekwesili, on her 60th birthday.

Naija News reports that a symposium held in Abuja, was organized to mark the 60th Diamond birthday of the former minister.

Celebrating the former minister at 60, the couple made a video of themselves singing the birthday song and sent to Ezekwesili who is a member and pastor at the RCCG.

In the video, the 81-year-old Adeboye said, “Hello, beloved Obisco. Little by little, my little girl is now 60 years old. What a wonder! Congratulations. We want you to know we love you, we appreciate you. You’re very very special. So, we’re singing for you.”

The cleric and his 74-year-old wife, then sang for Ezekwesili before showering her with prayers.

Ezekwesili shared the video of the couple on her Twitter page on Sunday night. She said, “You never grow old in the eyes of your parents; not even when you celebrate 60! Such a beautiful birthday message from my beloved Daddy #PastorEAAdeboye and Mommy #PastorFAAdeboye. I am blessed and deeply grateful.”