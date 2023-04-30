Presidential Tribunal: If My Father Was Still A Judge, Justice Would Be Guaranteed – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has said he misses his dad, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa.

Naija News reports that while alive, Justice Oputa was a Nigerian judge of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 1984 to 1989.

He was best known for heading the Oputa panel which investigated human rights abuses by former military juntas.

Reacting to a rumoured list of the Supreme Court judges meant to handle the 2023 election tribunal, the entertainer lamented that he misses the period when his father, Justice Kayode Esho, Justice Anyagolu and a few other Judges were at the apex court.

According to Charly Boy, those who appeared before the aforementioned judges were often guaranteed justice.

Sharing photos of the rumoured Supreme Court judges meant to handle the 2023 Presidential election tribunal in a recent tweet, Charly Boy wrote, “Na true say na these judges go handle the fuckup of INEC?

“I remember those days wey Justice Oputa, Justice Kayode Esho, Justice Anyagolu and a few other Judges were at the Supreme Court.

“Everybody knows say to appear before these men Justice is assured and guaranteed.”