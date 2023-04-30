Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 30th April 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 29th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N735 and sell at N745 on Saturday 29th April 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

A total sum of N121.68 billion of the Contributory Pension Scheme has been invested into infrastructure by Pension Funds Operators by the end of February 2023.

Naija News reports that the development was contained in the National Pension Commission’s (PenCom) unaudited report on the pension funds industry portfolio for the period ended 28 February 2023, titled ‘Approved Existing Schemes, Closed Pension Fund Administrators and RSA funds (including unremitted contributions @CBN & legacy funds)’

According to the document, while the total Retirement Savings Accounts under the CPS as of 28 February 2023 stood at 9,919,281, the total fund of pension assets under management stood at N15.45 trillion.

The infrastructure funds rose from N74.54 as of February 2022 and N67.1bn in 2021 respectively.