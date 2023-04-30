Ahead Of Inauguration, Tinubu To Take Decision On Service Chiefs, NSA, Personal Security

29 days to his inauguration as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is faced with tough decisions over the composition of his personal security, service chiefs, and National Security Adviser (NSA).

with the country plagued by insecurity with terrorism in the northeast, banditry, and kidnapping in the northwest and north-central, economic sabotage in the south-south, and talks of secession in the southeast and even the southwest, stakeholders have urged Tinubu to build a security team that will be unbiased and unhindered by religious and tribal sentiments to secure the country.

On NSA

A former staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru- Jos, has advised the incoming president to stick to the established tradition of appointing an NSA from the ranks of military officers and those that retired from the military.

The ex-NIPSS official, who spoke to Leadership Sunday, said that the Nigerian military may not respect a civilian appointed as NSA, which could cause unnecessary friction in the smooth running of government.

The former NIPSS directing officer said it is not out of place for a civilian to be appointed NSA, but added that it is more reliable to get a retired military general to man such an office.

“The whole military will report to the NSA. If you put a civilian in that office, they may not respect him.

“If it were before, not only the service chiefs, even commanders would not want to respect him because he or she is a civilian.

“The military may not want to respect a non-military man as NSA, but it is more convenient to have a military person as the NSA,” he said.

According to him, the US always appoints retired military men as their NSA even though he admits that there are some occasions where civilians are appointed into such an office.

“During our time, we only focused on the job and doing the right thing. Before, commanders didn’t even salute a governor. But now, they are saluting the Secretary to the State Government. So, if you appoint a civilian now, they can blend. But once the military can’t submit to such a person, there will be a problem,” he said.

On Service Chiefs

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on publicity, Hon. Lanre Obadiah on Saturday said that what people naturally want is a situation where everyone can sleep with their eyes closed without any fear.

“People can travel at any time both day and night. With the renewal of the governor’s mandate, people will expect to see heightened security, a return to the glorious days of the past when Borno was known as home of peace, when peace and security was taken for granted because there was nothing to fear then.

“In the next dispensation, the people will want consolidation of the previous achievement of the governor. And with the emergence of Sen. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect, alongside Sen. Kashim Shettima who is his Vice President, Borno is indeed lucky. Collaboration between the federal and state government will boost the economy and security of Borno State,” Obadiah said.

It was gathered that some heads of the security agencies have just had their tenures extended by the outgoing government and the new president may be hesitant to replace them immediately. Expectations are that the president-elect may likely retain the leadership of the Brigade of Guards for now.

President Muhammadu Buhari will on 29 May 2023 hand over power to President-elect Bola Tinubu.

On Personal Security

According to Leadership, the Presidential Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army saddled with the responsibility of protecting the President, has stepped up preparations for the inauguration day.

Reports had emerged during the week that Bola Tinubu has been assigned an Aide De Camp (ADC), Lt. Col. Nurudeen Yusuf.

However, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said he was not aware of such development. The Army spokesman said he has not been communicated as regards the appointment of an ADC for the president-elect.

The personal security of the president is those he trusts with his life and are the only aides who are with him 24 hours a day regardless of where in the world he is.

The Commander Guards Brigade Nigeria Army, Brigadier General Aminu Umar assumed command on January 20, 2023, and has pledged to be loyal and work towards achieving the vision of the Nigerian Army.

As part of the preparation for the swearing-in, the president-elect has moved to the Defence House under the protection of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army.