Why Ladies Should Avoid Church Boys Who Play No S3x Before Marriage Card – Maureen Esisi

Maureen Esisi, fashion designer, and the ex-wife of Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, has shared a controversial statement about church boys.

Naija News reports that Esisi in a post via her Instagram handle on Friday warned single ladies to avoid church boys who play the ‘no sex before marriage’ card.

According to her, ladies should stop rejoicing when they meet such men because they are the devil’s plan and often pretend to be what they are not.

She said, “Avoid those Church Boys who play the “noS#x before Marriage” card and get you thinking God has done it for you…. No Sis!!!! Nahhhhh!!! It’s the Devil who did that!!! Your Gender ain’t his Type. RUN!!!!!!!”

Maureen Esisi Sparks Marriage Speculations

Meanwhile, Maureen Esisi recently sparked marriage speculations with a latest social media post.

Naija News reports that Maureen Esisi took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos of herself while flaunting an engagement ring.

This comes months after her ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu gave marriage another chance by marrying Nigerian clergy, Ehinome Akhuemokhan.

In the photos, Mareen was captured rocking a blue dress as she confidently showed off her ring which got many of her fans jubilating and congratulating her.

@juliet.david.9440 wrote: “Thé ring momma are we engaged tell me I come all the way from France”

@omalifyy wrote: “You sure know how to engage us… I’m happy to see you happy… REDVIGOR Nwa i di SHARP”

@erebite wrote: “Na pretty preggy I dey see sef no be only the ring”

@chimamandazoe wrote: “This wedding band be killing her haterz”