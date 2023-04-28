UFC Middleweight Champion, Adesanya Vows To Beat Du Plessis

Nigerian-New Zealand professional mixed martial artist, Israel Mobolaji Adesanya, has vowed to fight and defeat his South African counterpart, Dricus du Plessis.

Adesanya noted this while speaking on his next target after regaining the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC 287) middleweight title from Alex Pereira days ago.

Naija News understands that Plessis caused a stir earlier with his remarks on African champions before his final fight against Derek Brunson at UFC 285 last month.

Before defining what an African champion will be like when he wins the Middleweight championship, Du Plessis questioned whether any UFC belts had ever visited Africa.

The comment is said to have irritated former UFC Welterweight, Kamaru Usman, and current Middleweight kingpin, Adesanya, despite the fact that both were born in Nigeria.

While speaking on why he wanted the fight to be in South Africa where Du Plessis is from, Adesanya said: “I tried to do the fight in South Africa, but apparently it might not work.

“But again, I told UFC President Dana White, You guys beat COVID before any other big sporting league got on the field or on the court, you guys did that. You can do anything.

“I still believe they can. I want to do it in South Africa or somewhere in Africa. [du Plessis] thinks they’re going to have his back.

“It’s only the product of him that’s going to have his back. He doesn’t understand who I am.

“Like I said, he’s created, division. I don’t like that. He didn’t have to do that. He didn’t have to do that.”