Sudan: 7,000 People Including Nigerians Stranded At Egypt Border

Relevant authorities along the borders of Sudan have been charged by the Federal Government of Nigeria to create humane conditions for about 7,000 nationals, including Nigerians.

Naija News gathered that the Federal Government, in its request, asked the authorities to allow the nationals access to their various destinations.

The chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who made this call, revealed that the nationals were not being allowed to cross the border into Egypt since their arrival on Thursday evening.

Recall that Dabiri-Erewa on Thursday confirmed the arrival of the first set of stranded Nigerians in Sudan at the Aswan border in Egypt.

Dabiri-Erewa, in a post on her Twitter, said the border was already closed when the students got there, adding that they would proceed to the airport in the morning.

However, in a statement signed by the publicity unit of NiDCOm, Gabriel Odu, quoted the chairman saying, “The Nigerian mission in Egypt has been working tirelessly on this as the Egyptian authorities are insisting on visas by fellow Africans to transit back to their countries.

“She appeals to the Egyptian authorities to kindly allow the already traumatised travellers to transit to their final destinations in various countries in Africa.”