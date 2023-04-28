Stop Disturbing President-Elect – Tinubu’s Supporters To Lobbyists 

Lobbyists seeking political positions have been told to stop disturbing the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the caution was given by a group of Tinubu’s supporters identified as Disciples of Justice.

This is as the group called on politicians to allow the president-elect to make the right decisions with the right choices in a bid to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the current challenges they are facing in the country.

According to the group’s National Coordinator, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, lobbying is an undisputable democratic practice, but intense lobbying could force the leaders into considering favouritism and abandon competence which in turn encourages eye service from the appointees.

Alawuje, as gathered from Daily Trust, therefore appealed to politicians to consider national interest above personal interest by allowing the president-elect and the vice president-elect to compose a team of competent personnel that would deliver on their campaign promises.

He asserted that it was a similar incident that happened in 2015 when President Muhammad Buhari came to office for his first term.

He submitted that “We should remember that this is how they started in 2015 which led the first tenure of President Muhammad Buhari to be embroiled in in-fighting within the APC, leading to loss of concentration on how to solve Nigeria’s problems and how to provide for the needs oferians.”