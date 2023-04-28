Osinbajo Travels To Kenya For Governance Forum

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has jetted out to Nairobi, Kenya, where he will participate in the 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend.

In a statement on Friday by his media aide, Laolu Akande, the vice president has been invited as one of the guest speakers to speak at the event with the theme “Global Africa.”

He will speak alongside other world leaders such as Kenyan President William Ruto, former President of the African Development Bank, Donald Kaberuka, and Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, among others.

The Forum, tagged The Ibrahim Governance Weekend (IGW), will bring together leading voices from across Africa and beyond to discuss germane issues around the progress of the African Continent.

Specifically, Prof. Osinbajo will attend the IGW Africa Leadership opening ceremony later today and speak at the first session tomorrow. He will join other leaders to discuss “Africa’s Weight in the World, Highlighting the Continent’s Assets and Potentials.”

At the opening ceremony, the 2021 Ibrahim Laureate President, Mahamadou Issoufou would be celebrated in person at an event to be attended by leaders from Africa and across the world.

Besides participating in the IGW, the VP is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with President Ruto and the British Minister of State for Development and Africa, Rt. Hon. Andrew Mitchell MP.

The organiser of the annual forum, Mo Ibrahim Foundation, was established in 2006 with a critical focus on the importance of good governance and leadership for Africa.