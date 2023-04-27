‘We Saw Shege’ – Adesua Etomi Recounts Tough Moment Filming ‘Gangs Of Lagos’

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has recounted the challenges of filming the controversial blockbuster movie, ‘Gangs Of Lagos’.

Naija News reported that the movie which was released this month (April) was directed and produced by Jade Osiberu.

‘Gangs of Lagos’ gives a thrilling ride through the bustling streets and neighborhoods of Isale Eko, Lagos.

The gritty, hard-hitting action film tells the story of a group of childhood friends trying to navigate the challenges of growing up and making their way into the world.

Amongst the cast, is Toyin Abraham, who played the role of a gubernatorial candidate canvassing for votes by urging the electorates to vote out the ruling government that had held the state hostage for years.

Taking to Instagram, Adesua Etomi shared a video of herself, Tobi Bakre, and Chike at the movie set as they looked stressed out.

While Tobi complained about how long his neck has become due to intense work, Chike put out a weird facial expression when the camera was tilted towards his direction.

Recounting their experience, Adesua said, “Hyping ourselves, knowing fully well that we had seen sheeeggggeeee and our fineness wasn’t fining like it used to fine.

“Disclaimer: I’m not responsible for whatever Chike was doing in this video. Fenx. Signed by management.

“#mypeople #obalola #pana #gift #lovethem”