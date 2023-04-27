Security Has Improved Under Buhari’s Government – Presidency

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Thursday claimed that security in Nigeria has improved under Buhari’s administration.

According to Adesina, Nigeria’s Armed Forces moved from seventh to fourth place rating in Africa.

Speaking on Channels TV on Thursday, Adesina said insecurity would have run over Nigeria if not for the intervention of President Buhari.

He said, “In 2014, Nigeria’s armed forces were rated seventh in Africa regarding combat readiness and equipment. Today, we are fourth because the President had spent a lot in equipping the military, training and moral boosting. Our efforts were windless as, in 2015, the country had four or five serviceable aircraft. Do you know how many scores we have today, including Super Tucano and other sophisticated aircraft?

“In terms of arming the military, this administration has done well because if it did not, by now, Nigeria would have been overrun by so many insecurity challenges, banditry, insurgency and terrorism.

“Yes, it has done well because it would have been worse. As of 2015, how many bombs go off in Abuja daily? Could you go to church without being searched? Would you go to the recreational centre without a bomb detector being used on you? The recreation places were empty.

“You saw the last Sallah about a week ago; you saw durbar, horse riding and other celebrations, even in Borno.”