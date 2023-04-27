Police Give Update On Mysterious Death Of Bolt Passenger In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into circumstances resulting in the death of a Bolt car passenger in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed the latest development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said the Bolt car driver, whose name was withheld, reported the mysterious incident in his car at Ilasan Police Division on Monday.

According to the police boss, the driver claimed he had received an order from the customer to take him from Osapa London, Lekki to the Ikate area of Lekki.

Hundeyin said during the ride, the deceased began shouting ‘My heart’ after which his mood changed.

He added the bolt driver rushed him to two different hospitals where he was confirmed dead.

He said, “While in transit, the customer screamed and shouted “my heart’. Instantly, his mood changed.

“The customer was rushed to a hospital at Jakande 1st Gate, Lekki and later to another hospital also in Lekki, where he was pronounced dead.”

Hundeyin also noted that policemen visited the hospital, photographed the deceased, contacted members of his family, and deposited the corpse at the Infectious Diseases Hospital mortuary at Marina for preservation and autopsy.