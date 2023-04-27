I Will Speed Up Completion Of Ongoing Projects – Tinubu

The administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to expedite the completion of ongoing projects left by the Muhammadu Buhari government, within the next few years.

Naija News reports that the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Media Centre made this known in a statement via its official Twitter handle on Monday.

The Tinubu media team stated that the completion of the ongoing infrastructural projects will be one of the major focuses of the coming administration.

According to the statement, the media team said the incoming government is quite aware of the rail system revolution kickstarted by President Buhari.

Adding that this initiative is of more pressing importance as Tinubu’s administration is promising to fast-track the completion of ongoing projects within the next few years.

It added that the Tinubu administration promises to enhance the use of the nation’s railways as a cost-effective and safe way to reduce the strain on the roads and expressways resulting from the haulage of commercial goods by heavy vehicles traveling long distances.

The statement partly read, “The Lagos – Kano; Benin – Abakaliki; Port Harcourt – Maiduguri; Lagos – Calabar; and Kano – Maradi will be given special attention as his administration hopes to get them completed as soon as possible.

“Having been instrumental to the Lagos rail success story, Asiwaju understands that railways are less expensive in the shipment of large quantities of goods from one location to another part of the country.

“State Governments will be encouraged to build metro systems in their capital cities. These metros will link up with existing national rail lines and revolutionise urban transport in Nigeria.

“This will further boost commerce and contribute significantly to national GDP growth as envisioned in the Renewed Hope policy plan.”

The former Lagos State Governor who was declared winner of the recently concluded presidential election returned to the country after spending one month in France.