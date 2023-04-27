Don’t Blame Buhari’s Govt For Not Bringing Back All Chibok Girls – Presidency

Nigerians have been charged by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina not to blame the current administration for not rescuing all the kidnapped Chibok Girls.

Adesina, speaking on Channels TV on Thursday, noted that President Buhari’s administration tried its best.

He noted that the Buhari government was able to recover almost all the girls that were taken under its administration in Dachi within a week.

He, however, stated that the case of Chibok Girls was different because the current administration took over when the issue was already cold and the girls couldn’t be traced.

Adesina said, “In 2015, we knew where Nigeria was, today we know where we are… Two hundred and sixty-seven were spirited away, about 57 escaped immediately, and over 100 have been returned by the administration.

“The ones that are left, I think 90-something, they are Nigerians, they have the right to be brought back.

“But then, if a government came in when the trail was already cold and you couldn’t trace where the girls were taken, you can’t then blame it solely for not bringing them back, that would not be quite right. Dachi girls were taken under the administration, and within the week they were recovered except maybe five including Leah Sharibu sadly.”

He called on the incoming administration to take up the responsibility to recover the girls.

Adesina further stated, “I believe that with the Chibok Girls, we should rather appreciate God and appreciate the government for what was achieved. It is not as if the government folded its hands and didn’t do anything, it did its level best.

“And because the government is a continuum, the incoming government, if it recovers more of those girls, the country will gladly receive them.”