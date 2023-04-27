Buhari Was Not Aware Of Many Promises Made To Nigerians In 2015 – Femi Adesina

The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina on Thursday said his principal has no knowledge of many political promises made to Nigerians in 2015.

The presidential media aide submitted that many campaign promises were flying around in 2015 and many of them didn’t officially originate from Buhari who was then a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Thursday during an appearance on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, Adesina stated that there were a lot of rash promises from some support groups that were being passed off as party manifestos but were not official documents or utterances.

He added that when he resumed as a media aide and asked the President about some of them, Buhari told him he knew nothing about them.

“What happened in 2015 was that there was a rash of documents passing off as the party’s manifesto,” Adesina said.

He added that, “You didn’t know which one was from the party or a support group. For instance, there was a document, ‘100 things Buhari will do in 100 days’. It was when I resumed as his media adviser that I asked him about that document and he knew nothing about it.

“I’m not strictly a party person, so I do not know if some promises are part of the manifesto. But I know that each party would have promises before being elected into power and whoever is elected to power must key into those promises.

“What I’m telling you is that as at 2015, there were various types of documents which even the party didn’t know because there were many support groups who came out with their own promises.”

However, when asked about some of the official pre-election pledges that could be traced back to Buhari, Adesina blamed economic realities for the inability of the President to fulfill some of them.

“A country can only spend the money it has, it can’t spend the money it doesn’t have.

“When the realities of the economy change, you have to adjust and do what you are able to do according to the realities of the economy,” he said.