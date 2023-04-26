Which Administration Would Tinubu Blame For His Failures? – Atiku Camp

The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday said the President-elect, Bola Tinubu might blame President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration if he fails to achieve certain things.

A spokesman of the PDP presidential candidate, Daniel Bwala said Tinubu’s manifesto has shown that he might fight Buhari over his administration’s policies.

Bwala stated this while pointing to how Buhari’s administration blamed the PDP administration for the country’s woes.

The spokesman in a post on his Twitter account said it would be interesting to hear the excuses that Tinubu’s administration would give.

He wrote: “It will be interesting to hear the excuses they would give because there would be tons of excuses.

“The outgoing government in 8 years blamed their failures on PDP.

“The next one who will he point to? Because his manifesto is built to fight his predecessor.”

Tinubu is expected to take over from President Buhari on the 29th of May, 2023.

Meanwhile, Atiku of the PDP and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi are challenging the victory of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Tinubu as the president-elect.