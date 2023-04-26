Tinubu, Adamu Hold Closed-Door Meeting At Defence House

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Wednesday, met with the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu at the Defence House in Abuja.

Tinubu’s meeting with the APC Chairman is coming days after he returned to Nigeria from France.

The President-elect had travelled out of the country for a month after the presidential and governorship election in the country.

Tinubu media office stated that he needed to rest from political activities and plan for his inauguration scheduled for the 29th of May, 2023.

Others in attendance at the meeting which was held behind closed doors are the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan; the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; APC National Publicity Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore and former Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hon James Faleke.

The APC National Chairman while speaking at the end of the meeting said the meeting is a routine exercise.

He, however, did not reveal the detail of the meeting with the President-elect and some leaders of the ruling party.

The meeting might be linked to the zoning of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

The President-Elect is due to be inaugurated as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor on May 29.