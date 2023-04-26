National Assembly Should Extend Buhari’s Tenure By Three Months – Ohanaeze Chieftain

A chieftain of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu has suggested that the National Assembly extends the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari by three months.

Ibegbu, who is the immediate past spokesman of the apex Igbo group, insisted that the National Assembly should call up the provisions of the doctrine of necessity to extend Buhari’s tenure.

The Ohanaeze chieftain argued that the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, was not sacrosanct.

He added that the three months was also enough time to resolve all court cases.

Speaking with Daily Post, Ibegbu said, “The National Assembly should make a resolution to extend Buhari’s tenure by three months as nothing is sacrosanct about MAY 29.

“In fact, MAY 29 is a minus in the history of Nigeria as it stands for past tragedies in Nigeria’s history. We should go back to October but the doctrine of necessity can be adopted in three months, and the heavens will not fall.

“Three months would allow all court cases on election matters as heavens will not fall.”

Ibegbu also called for the postponement of the proposed national census and allow a new government in Nigeria to organise it.

Ibegbu warned that such exercise now will be too controversial and inimical to the nation.

He also advised that all court cases on electoral matters end before the swearing-in of political officers, stressing that it would be “distracting to such officers if they are sworn in and court cases against them persist.”