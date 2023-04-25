May 29: Keyamo Speaks On Move To Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration

The spokesperson of the defunct Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo on Tuesday spoke on the move to stop the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29th.

According to Keyamo, only God can stop the inauguration of Tinubu who is expected to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Keyamo in a statement released on Tuesday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not nursing any fear concerning the inauguration of Tinubu.

He said any opposition member who thinks Tinubu will not be sworn in as President on May 29 for legal reasons is living in a fool’s paradise.

Keyamo also advised the opposition to focus on their petitions in the courts or start preparing for the 2027 general elections.

He said, “Why should we exercise any fear? Any opposition member alive now who believes that for some legal reasons Asiwaju will not be inaugurated must be living in a fool’s paradise.

“Except there is an Act of God who is Almighty, nothing will stop the inauguration of Asiwaju. The opposition should just concentrate on their Petitions in court or start preparing for 2027.”

This is coming after a constitutional lawyer, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, and his political party, Hope Democratic Party (HDP), asked the Court of Appeal in Abuja to halt Tinubu’s inauguration.

The politician who participated in the 2019 presidential poll on the platform HDP wants Buhari, the AGF, and the INEC to stop taking any further steps on the 2023 presidential election that produced Tinubu as the winner.

Owuru, who claimed to be adjudged constitutional winner of the 2019 presidential election, predicated his grouse against the inauguration of Tinubu or anybody else as successor to Buhari on the ground that he is the constitutionally adjudged winner of the 2019 election and has not spent his tenure as required by law.