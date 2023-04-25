JAMB Releases Update On Candidates Who Could Not Write 2023 UTME Examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled candidates who missed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination today (Tuesday) due to technical challenges.

The examination body asked the affected candidates to print a new examination notification on Wednesday (tomorrow).

JAMB announced this in a statement released through its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin after its management meeting at the close of today’s examination.

The statement reads, “All candidates, who could not sit the UTME on Tuesday, 25th April 2023, on account of technical challenges, have been rescheduled.

”Following the announcement, candidates, who for technical reasons could not take the examination, are to print a new examination notification early tomorrow morning, Wednesday, 26th April 2023, to know their new scheduled sessions.

“It is to be noted that about 100 centres out of the 708 centres participating in the 2023 UTME exercise across the country, experienced technical challenges that prevented their allotted candidates from successfully taking their examination.

“The Board reiterated its determination to deploy world-class assessment in line with global best practices to deliver quality assessment and regretted any inconveniences experienced by candidates and their parents. The statement further restated that the series of challenges encountered were on account of some novel features deployed by the Board to safeguard the sanctity of the examination by checkmating all incidences of examination misconduct being perpetrated and perpetuated by vested interests.

“The Board, therefore, reiterated the commitment of its technical team working round the clock to ensure that tomorrow’s exercise is devoid of any hitches.

“Meanwhile, the Board assures Nigerians that no candidate would be denied the right of taking his/her examination because, in case of any challenges experienced, such a candidate would be rescheduled to take the examination in the next available date and space.”