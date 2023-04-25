Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 25th April 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 24th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N747 and sell at N750 on Monday 24th April 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N747 Selling Rate N750

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Reports revealed that Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), Wema Bank Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Zenith Bank Plc and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) received over four million failed transactions complaints from their customers in one year.

The banks’ audited financial reports for the year 2022, obtained by journalists during the weekend, highlighted that the six Deposit Banks in Nigeria received a total of 4,595,628 million complaints from their customers within one year claiming a cumulative refund of N137.62bn.

The PUNCH observed that the financial reports with the Nigerian Stock Exchange showed that the banks’ over four million complaints were separate from the ones carried forward from the previous financial year, 2021.

Compared to the total amount being claimed by customers, which was N137.62bn, the six financial institutions refunded N113.33bn in the year under review.