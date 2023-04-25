Abike Dabiri-Erewa Clashes With Aggrieved Nigerians Demanding More For Stranded Nationals Caught In Sudanese War

The Chairman, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has slammed some Nigerians on social media who engaged her by asking about the commission’s position to evacuate stranded Nigerians in war-ravaged Sudan.

In response to the complaints posed at her, Dabiri-Erewa via the micro blogging platform, Twitter described some of her critics as unprogressive, retrogressive “Obidient” labouring in vain after they scolded her not “to call God to do what she has been given powers to do.”

The Diaspora Commission Chairman while reacting to complaints of Nigerians on Twitter and other social media platforms over government inaction to evacuate stranded Nigerians in war-torn Sudan, said that other countries citing United Kingdom had not evacuated their over 3000 nationals.

She wrote: “British diplomats! What about the over 3000 British citizens resident there? Complaining! We will not rescue only our diplomats and families and leave our thousands of students.

“All will be back. Safely! By God’s grace.”

However, a citizen, @Prince_Bamidele responded, “Stop saying by God’s grace, Shey nah God’s grace Buhari employ? Always full of excuses, Late comers.”

Reacting to the statement, she wrote: “Maybe that is why you have remained stagnant and un progressive , retrogressively “disobedient,” and labouring in vain because all you ve ever laid your hands on is by the grace of the devil you worship . Mr 83 followers.”

Following her outburst, Nigerians described her uncouthness as probably the reason why the part of “our foreign relations she handles is in shambles.”

@Aderinsola_AA wrote: “This uncouthness is probably the reason why the part of our foreign relations she handles is in shambles. I have never seen or heard of a more undiplomatic diplomat.”

King Abayomi wrote,”One of our Top Diplomat is trolling like a regular Twitter”Banger boy” when 3 million NIgerian lives are on the line in one of the deadliest conflict in the world. Sometimes I wonder what we did to end up with this kind of mediocre leadership.”

Naija News reports that a war broke out in Sudan last week between Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over disagreements about the transition to civilian rule and no fewer than 400 persons have been killed in the battle.