NGF To Hold Induction For Governors-elect, Fixes Date For Valedictory Meeting

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has fixed between 14th and 17 May 2023 to conduct an induction programme for new and returning Governors.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Monday in Abuja by the NGF Director, Media, and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo.

NGF has also fixed its 2023 valedictory meeting for Wednesday, 26th April 2023.

The statement read, “The Nigeria Governors’ Forum NGF will be holding its 2023 valedictory meeting on Wednesday, 26th April 2023.

“This is according to an invitation to all the 36 Governors issued by the Director-General of the NGF, Mr. Asishana B Okauru. Mr. Okauru’s invitation letter states that this meeting, the NGF’s 5th in 2023, will be physical. Four earlier meetings during the year had been virtual.

“It further states that after the Chairman’s brief and few parting remarks, the floor would be open for valedictories from members. 17 Governors are leaving the Forum, having completed their terms of office, while plans have reached an advanced stage for the onboarding of the new Governors at the upcoming NGF induction for new and returning Governors, which comes up between 14th and 17 May 2023.

“This meeting also effectively ends the Governors’ Fayemi/Tambuwal leadership of the Forum. Another Chairman will, in due course, emerge from among Governors of the majority party. First termers are ineligible to vie for the Chairmanship of the Forum.”