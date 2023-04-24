More Reactions Trail Buhari’s Plea For Forgiveness

More reactions have trailed President Muhammadu Buhari‘s plea for forgiveness from Nigerians he offended during his eight-year tenure.

Naija News recalls that the president had last Friday begged Nigerians to forgive him as he gets ready to round up his second term as president

However, the president’s plea for forgiveness has not gone down well with many Nigerians, who have continued to react to his request.

Reacting to Buhari’s plea, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) said the only way Nigerians could forgive him is for him to correct the wrongs done by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to The Sun, the National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, submitted that “it is not bad for anyone who has made a mistake to apologise and to seek forgiveness. He has realised that he did not do all he was supposed to do as president and he is begging Nigerians to forgive him.

“However, the issue is that anyone can come tomorrow, do the same thing and ask for forgiveness and this doesn’t solve our problems. If he wants us to forgive him, let him right the wrongs done by INEC so that we can have the right people in office and have the kind of Nigeria that we are looking for. He should not hand over to crooks but let him ensure that the right person comes into office.

“The nonsense that INEC has done should be reversed, the truth has to be established and there should not be any interference that would make the Supreme Court twist the constitution and twist justice in favour of the highest bidder. If he does that, Nigerians would hail him as the greatest leader.

“Nigerians would only forgive him if he does the right thing. Let him not hand over to Nigeria, problems that would put them in a deeper hole. The presidential election was not conducted properly, he is the one who appointed the INEC chairman, so he should stand his ground and ensure that the right thing is done.”

Similarly, while reacting to the issue, an elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai, said all Nigerians wanted was for Buhari to go so that the myriads of problems facing the country could be addressed.

“He has completed his tenure, so he should just go so that we can confront the problems facing us as a nation,” Yakassai said.