‘Cold War Between Davido And Cubana ChieftPriest’

There seems to be a cold war between Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his friend cum celebrity Barman, Cubana ChiefPriest.

Naija News reports that the duo sparked beef speculations after unfollowing each other on the photo and video-sharing app, Instagram.

Davido and Cubana ChiefPriest often refer to each other as besties and it is surprising to see that the latter didn’t promote the singer’s Lagos concert on his Instagram page, which is unlike him.

The Lagos Socialite also ‘shunned’ Davido’s concert as he took to his Instagram story on Sunday night, to share videos of himself at another party while the ‘Timeless’ concert was ongoing.

Davido also failed to celebrate Cubana Chief Priest on his birthday, earlier this month, on his social media pages or Instagram story.

This has raised concerns with many questioning what could have led to their split.

Why I Didn’t Pay Tribute To Ifeanyi On ‘Timeless’ Album

Meanwhile, Davido has opened up on why he didn’t pay tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in his fourth studio album, ‘Timeless’.

Naija News reports that some fans have expressed mixed feelings over the album as it falls short of their expectations.

Many had thought the songs will be more focused on the singer’s late son, however, Davido chose to be more entertaining with the album.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, April 17, ahead of the upcoming ‘Timeless’ concert in Lagos, scheduled for April 23, 2023, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Davido said his main goal was to release a classic album with minimal or no emotional songs to prevent fans from becoming emotional following the loss of his son.