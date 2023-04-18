Why I Didn’t Pay Tribute To Ifeanyi On ‘Timeless’ Album – Davido Opens Up

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up on why he didn’t pay tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in his fourth studio album, ‘Timeless’.

Naija News reports that some fans have expressed mixed feelings over the album as it falls short of their expectations.

Many had thought the songs will be more focused on the singer’s late son, however, Davido chose to be more entertaining with the album.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, April 17, ahead of the upcoming ‘Timeless’ concert in Lagos, scheduled for April 23, 2023, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Davido said his main goal was to release a classic album with minimal or no emotional songs to prevent fans from becoming emotional following the loss of his son.

According to him, people who have followed his 12-year career in the music industry can attest he has always been a happy person, regardless of what he may be going through.

He added that if sad songs are to come, it will be an entirely different project on its own as he never had plans of combining them.

How My Dad Made Me Go Back To University

Meanwhile, Davido has opened up on how his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke made him go back to school.

According to the singer who graduated with a second-class upper degree from the Music Department of Babcock University, his father had ‘bribed’ him to complete his degree program.

The phenomenal singer made this known while featuring on the latest episode of the +44 Amazon Music podcast, where he disclosed that he was forced to go back to the university after initially quitting to focus on his music career.

He revealed that his dad entered a deal with him that if he attended lectures from Mondays to Fridays, he would build him a world-class studio and provide him funds to shoot music videos on weekends.