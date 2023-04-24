35 Days To Swearing-In, Bola Tinubu Returns To Nigeria

Barring any last-minute changes, President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected back in the country today after spending some time in France.

Naija News reports that Tinubu left for France on March 21 after the governorship election to rest after participating in a rigorous nationwide electioneering campaign, town hall meetings, and general election.

The former Lagos State governor will return to a rousing reception by party faithful with his wife, Senator Oluremi, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Though no formal reception is planned for his return, The Nation gathered that Tinubu would be received at the airport by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, governors, and top officials of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Various APC support groups are also mobilizing to storm the airport to welcome back the president-elect.

APC supporters are also expected to lead the President-elect in a motorcade from the airport to the Defence House, where he will stay until the May 29 inauguration.

Confirming the return, media aide to the President-elect, Tunde Rahman, in a telephone chat, said: “Yes, Asiwaju is returning tomorrow (Monday).”

He, however, declined to give details about his arrival. “All I know is that there is a big plan by party members and supporters of the President-elect to give him a rousing welcome tomorrow,” he added.

A source said: “Remember, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to hit the ground running from day one of his inauguration. I can tell you that the former Lagos State governor has used the last month to perfect his plan to put the nation back on track with progress and development.

“He had also used this period of vacation to make consultations with the international communities, developmental partners, and friends of the country on how he intended to deliver the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda Action Plan’ and put the country back on track.”