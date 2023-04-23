Please Stay In School – Peter Obi Begs 10-Years-Old Supporter On His Birthday

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Peter Obi in the just-concluded 2023 general elections has appealed to a 10-year-old supporter, Richard Aridegbe to stay in school on his birthday.

Naija News reports that the former Anambra State governor via the micro-blogging platform, Twitter appealed on Sunday, 23rd April whilst celebrating Aridegbe on his birthday.

According to Peter Obi, he’s glad that his young friend desires the best for Nigeria and is a socially conscious young person.

He added that his commitment is to create a Nigeria that Richard Aridegbe and his age-mates will be proud to join and vote freely for leaders of their choice.

He tweeted: “Happy Birthday to my young friend, Master Richard Aridegbe of Lagos. Thank you for your kind message. I’m glad you are a socially conscious young person, who desires the best for Nigeria, our God-given country.

“Please stay in school, remain obidient and continue to be peaceful and respectful. Our commitment is to create a New Nigeria where in 10 years you and your age-mates will join in voting freely for leaders of your choice, and be proud to be Nigerians. God bless you always.”