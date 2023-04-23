Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 23rd April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 23rd April 2023.

The PUNCH: Nigerian students trapped in the Republic of Sudan have said their hope of early evacuation from the theatre of a fierce military confrontation has been dashed by the Federal Government. The conflict between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary group, Rapid Support Force, has claimed over 400 lives with about 3,500 injured.

Guardian: Barely five weeks to the end of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, experts and analysts in the national security sector have described it as a failure owing to its inability to decisively deal with the security worries of Nigerians as promised.

Vanguard: Last week’s declaration of All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, as governor-elect by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Hudy Ari, against the stipulations of the law, has heightened concerns over the conduct of RECs and its implications on the electoral process.

The Nation: Newly-elected members of the 10th National Assembly are gripped by anxiety ahead of their June inauguration, expecting a tight race for the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Daily Trust: The new naira notes introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the wake of its now voided naira redesign policy have become scarce despite the increase in currency circulation from N982.09 billion in February to N1.6 trillion at the end of March.

