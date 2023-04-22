Why We Are Finding It Hard To Rescue Nigerians Stranded In Sudan – FG

The Federal Government has said the tense atmosphere in Sudan is frustrating efforts to evacuate Nigerians stranded in the country.

Several Nigerians in Sudan have intensified calls on the government to rescue them following the violent clashes between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The federal government had earlier assured Nigerians in the country of its commitment to rescue them following the death of 270 people.

But in a statement on Saturday, the spokesman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Gabriel Odu said the tense situation in Sudan made it “risky and impossible for any flights at this point in time”.

He said the NiDCOM Chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed aircraft parked at the airport for airlifting of Nigerians in the country were burnt.

Dabiri-Erewa said the Nigerian mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have put in place arrangements for the evacuation of students and others stranded in the country.

She also said humanitarian groups were seeking ways of getting food, water and medicals across to people in the country.

The NiDCOM boss appealed to warring parties to consider the Juba Peace Agreement pronounced by Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Dabiri-Erewa described the agreement as a fundamental mechanism for the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the country.