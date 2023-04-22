Okon-George, Chukwuma To Fly Nigeria’s Flag In Michael Johnson Invitational

The Michael Johnson Invitational will feature two Nigerian athletes, Patience Okon-George and Rosemary Chukwuma. They will compete with some of the best athletes in the world during the invitational.

The star-studded athletics event will take place this weekend (22 to 23 April) at the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium in Waco, Texas.

The two runners from Nigeria will face off against some of the world’s top professional runners in the 200- and 400-meter races.

The Commonwealth Games winner from Tech University, Chukwuma, finished second in the women’s 100-meter event at the Tom Jones Invitational, which was held on April 14 and 15 at the James G. Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Chukwuma recorded an excellent wind-assisted time of 10.85 seconds. The fastest sprinter in the NCAA, Julien Alfred, won the competition in 10.72 seconds.

The African Games winner has been in great shape since her season debut at the Texas Tech Corky Classic in January, where she set a time that was then a personal best (PB), school record (SR), and world-leading time of 7.11 seconds to win her qualifying heat. In 7.13 seconds, she raced the same distance to win the competition.

Compatriot and fellow African Games champion Okon-George will face Salwa Eid Naser and Abby Steiner in the 200 and 400-meter sprints, respectively.