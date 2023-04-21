Tinubu Vs Peter Obi: Adebanjo Asked To Resign As Afenifere Leader

A group, under the aegis of Concerned Oodua Defendants, has called on Chief Ayo Adebanjo to step down as the acting Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere.

The South-West Coordinator of the group, Lai Gboluaje, made the call in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, while leading a protest staged against the continuity of Adebanjo as leader of Afenifere.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Gboluaje said the call became necessary for the sustainability of Yoruba heritage, adding that whoever would lead Afenifere must be in support of whatever Yoruba people stand for.

He said: “We have watched with dismay, disappointment, and sadness how the noble ideal of Afenifere founding fathers had been bastardized in the last year.

“We can no longer fold our arms and watch our noble heritage going into the mud. If we do, the likes of Pa Awolowo, Pa Ajasin, Pa Adesanya, and Pa Ige, will not forgive us.”

Naija News recalls that Adebanjo became the acting leader of the organization after Chief Reuben Fasoranti stepped aside on account of old age.

However, the call for Adebanjo’s resignation came following his public endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in the 2023 election.