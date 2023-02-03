2023: North Has Agenda To Remain In Power – Ayo Adebanjo

The leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo on Thursday claimed that the north has an agenda to remain in power.

Adebanjo believes that the northerners do not want the South to take over in 2023 and are working against the emergence of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

According to Adebanjo, the northerners are in support of the presidential ambition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

He warned that a southerner or Christian might not have the opportunity to rule Nigeria again if Obi fails to emerge in 2023.

Adebanjo stated this in Abuja after a meeting of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) where Obi’s presidential ambition was endorsed.

The Afenifere leader said, “The battle is on. We are in a war and our opponents are not sleeping at all. They’ve underrated us in the past but they are now seeing the stuff we are made of now.

“They are making all sorts of devices to ensure that power remains in a particular part of the country. That’s why they are not even supporting the candidate of their own party.

“You are fighting for your freedom. Don’t joke with your freedom. Don’t be deceived. They are not going to organise any election. We are fighting to get out of slavery and bondage.

“We all living in denial, even among the Igbo. The impunity is too much and you don’t want those who are dissatisfied to leave the country.

“Obi’s phenomenon is not just about Labour Party. LP is now like NADECO. Obi is leading the crusade to get us out of the bondage of serious oppression.

“They don’t want to leave office. I’m saying it openly here. It is not a joke that they want to scuttle the election. You must be prepared for post-election.

“We will give it what it takes. It is either bend or break. If Obi does not win, forget a country called Nigeria. If we lose this election, there will be no opportunity for a non-Christian, a non-northerner to be president again.

“Right now they are planning to vote for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, by jettisoning their candidate in the Labour Party.

“They want another northerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. How they want to do it, I don’t know, but we must all be prepared for war.

“Have it at the back of your mind that Obi must be declared president. Anything contrary to this, we should forget about Nigeria.”