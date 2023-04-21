‘How Guinean Government Implicated Tinubu’ – Atiku Camp

The spokesperson for the presidential campaign council of Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala on Friday reacted to the controversy surrounding the Guinean passport of President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Bwala in a post on his Twitter account on Friday claimed that the Guinean government implicated Tinubu by admitting they issued him a diplomatic passport.

According to Bwala, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sworn allegiance to the government and the flag of Guinea by accepting the country’s diplomatic passport.

He further stated that Tinubu, in his Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) form under oath, claimed that he does not have dual citizenship.

Bwala wrote, “Guinean govt. further implicated him without knowing by saying the passport issued to him was a diplomatic one.

“Can a diplomatic passport be issued to a non-citizen? No. Only citizens who are either govt. officials or designated to attend a program abroad can get a diplomatic pp.

“So, in a nutshell, by accepting the diplomatic passport, he swore allegiance to the government and the flag of Guinea, and hence he is a citizen of Guinea.

“But in his INEC form under oath, he ticked that he doesn’t have dual citizenship. You make the legal conclusion.”