It Is Impossible To Evacuate Nigerian Students From Sudan At This Time – FG

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government on Friday stated that it can’t evacuate Nigerian students from Sudan at the moment.

The Federal Government stated this amidst calls to evacuate Nigerians trapped in the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

Despite the festivities marking the end of Ramadan, the forces of two rival generals failed to cease fire.

Naija News learnt that not less than 300 people have lost their lives since the fighting erupted last Saturday between forces loyal to Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement released on Friday, said that while the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have put in place arrangements to evacuate Nigerian students and other Nigerian citizens stranded in Sudan, the tensed situation makes it gravely risky and impossible for any flights at this point in time.

The statement which was signed by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, quoted Dabiri-Erewa as saying that aircrafts parked at the Airport in the country was burnt on Friday morning

She said humanitarian groups were seeking ways of getting food, water and medicals across to people.

The statement reads, “The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said while the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), have put in place arrangements to evacuate Nigerian students and other Nigerian citizens stranded in Sudan, the tensed situation makes it gravely risky and impossible for any flights at this point in time., noting that aircraft parked at the Airport in the country were burnt yesterday morning.

“She, therefore, appealed to the fighting Parties to consider the Juba Peace Agreement enunciated by Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), as a fundamental mechanism for the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the country.”