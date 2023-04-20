Zamfara Gov-Elect, Lawal Constitutes 60-Member Transition Team Ahead Of May 29 Swearing In

Zamfara State Governor-elect, Dr Dauda Lawal, has constituted a 60-member transition committee ahead of May 29 swearing-in ceremony.

To lead the committee, he appointed a former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, Naija News reports.

The secretary for the committee is Dr Hamza Mohammed.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the media aide to the governor-elect, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the committee was charged with the responsibility of liaising with the outgoing administration of Governor Bello Matawalle.

Also, other committee members include a former Head of Service in the state, Mujitaba Isah Gusau; Col. Bala Mande (rtd.); Prof. Abubakar Aliyu Liman; Nura Ibrahim Zarumi, and serving members of the National Assembly, among others.

The committee is said to be made up of technocrats, present and retired public office holders, as well as professionals and experts from all walks of life.

The committee is also tasked to develop a clear framework for liaising and establishing a clear channel of formal communication with the outgoing administration for a smooth transition.

Idris added that the committee would engage Ministries, Departments, and Agencies go government (MDAs) and review the finances of the outgoing government with a focus on receipts, assets, and liabilities, among others.

He further noted that a date for the inauguration of the Governorship Transition Committee would be announced in due course.