Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin, Five Sisters Gather For Birthday Dinner With Mother (Photos)

The wife of the senior pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, Ifeanyi Adefarasin and her sisters gathered on Wednesday evening for a dinner to celebrate their mother Gisa Mordi who turned 80.

Naija News had earlier reported that the beautiful sisters posed in a family photo with their German mum who became an octogenarian on Monday.

They took photos and selfies together and enjoyed a great time with their matriarch.

Adefarasin said they are never tired of celebrating their mother. “We never tire to appreciate and celebrate our amazing mother @80 So thankful,” she wrote.

Ifeanyi and her sisters had earlier posed for a birthday photo shoot with their mother who has German roots.

The first photo has the women dressed in grey dresses with their mum in the centre. Captioning the photos, Ifeanyi noted that she was proud to have come from her mother’s bloodline.

“Meine Geliebte Mutter, the passing of time has certainly been gracious to you Mami. It is hard to believe that 8 decades have passed and you are still all of what I remember you as a child,” she wrote.

“I am grateful to have come from your bloodline because your strength, your faith and your heart has made me more the woman I am today.”

The clergywoman added that the next decade of her mum’s life would be one of “ease, rest, health, strength and peace on all sides.”